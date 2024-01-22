WA Lawn Goals: Do This Now to Make Your Neighbors Green with Envy

The timing for prepping your lawn for spring depends on where you live in Washington State and the type of grass you have. These simple steps could make you the envy of the neighborhood:

Remove Debris: As soon as the snow has melted and the ground is no longer frozen, you can start by removing any debris, such as leaves and twigs that may have accumulated over the winter or that are left over from the fall. Raking: Rake your lawn to remove thatch (dead grass and roots) and allow better air circulation. This can be done in early spring. Aeration: If your lawn soil tends to get compacted, consider aerating it between March and April. Aerating helps improve water and nutrient absorption. Seeding and overseeding: Early spring is a good time to seed bare patches in your lawn or over seed the entire lawn for thicker growth. Make sure the soil is not too wet when seeding. Fertilization: Apply a balanced fertilizer in early spring to promote healthy grass growth. Choose a fertilizer with a nitrogen-phosphorus-potassium (N-P-K) ratio suitable for your grass type. Weed Control: Late February to early March is the time to address weeds. Apply pre-emergent herbicides to prevent weed seeds from germinating. Spot treat existing weeds. Tune Up Your Mower: Check the oil or change it, sharpen or change the blade, check the air filter, and if you didn’t do it at the end of the season last year, thoroughly clean the undercarriage. Then fire it up for a test! Mowing: Start mowing your lawn when the grass begins to grow actively. Adjust the mower height to avoid cutting more than one-third of the grass blade at a time. Watering: Ensure your lawn receives adequate water, especially if there is a lack of rainfall. Water deeply and less frequently to encourage deep root growth.

These are only general guidelines, and the timing may vary based on what part of Washington you live in. Read more at the Washington State University Extension website.

