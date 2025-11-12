Issaquah Police Department via Facebook Issaquah Police Department via Facebook loading...

Two suspects are behind bars after the stolen vehicle they were in caused a serious multi-vehicle collision on Thursday night.

The Suspect Driver Lost Control of the Stolen Car He Was Driving.

Issaquah Police Officers were notified by a private license plate reader of a STOLEN license plate on a silver Honda parked at a business in the 6200 block of East Sammamish Parkway SE.

Police Found the Vehicle near SE Black Nugget Road and Attempted a Traffic Stop.

The driver ignored Police and fled at a high rate of speed weaving in and out of heavy traffic, eventually crossing into oncoming lanes, putting other motorists in serious jeapardy. According to a release from the Issaquah Police Department:

In accordance with department policy, officers terminated their attempt to stop the vehicle to prevent further danger to the public, deactivating their lights and sirens. Shortly afterward, the fleeing vehicle lost control and crashed near the roundabout at East Lake Sammamish Parkway SE and SE 43rd Way.

Two Suspects Immediately Took Off on Foot, However, Were Quickly Apprehended.

After investigation, it was learned the silver Honda was reported STOLEN out of Seattle. The driver was was booked into the King County Jail for felony possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to elude. The passenger was also booked on a $50,000 felony arrest warrant.

