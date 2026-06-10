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Renton Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a fire that broke out at Walmart.

It Happened Friday Just Before 8 pm at Walmart at 743 Rainier Avenue South

Investigators believe the suspect arrived at the store in a white Cadillac Escalade. The suspect went directly to the women's lingerie section of the store.

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In-store surveillance video shows the suspect crouching in the area where the fire started. The suspect is then seen leaving the area as flames erupt. A rack of bras were destroyed by the fire.

Firefighters Responded to the Store and Ventilated the Building to Clear Smoke

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As Walmart was being evacuated, the suspect returned to the Cadillac and the vehicle drove off. No injuries were reported.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information, please contact Detective Scott with the Renton Police Department at dlscott@rentonwa.gov.