Most Washington residents have at least one family member who walks on all four legs.

We love our pets, they are our beloved family members. But let's face it. Spaying and neutering our pets is a cost that has seemed out of reach for many.

Finally Affordable Spay/Neuter Event provides low-cost services in the Tri-Cities area.

Don't miss this event scheduled for June 11- 12th. Spread the word and tell your friends.

Too many pets go without homes or proper food, or care in Tri-Cities.

Be part of the solution to help homeless pets find forever homes and receive the medical care they need.

Help prevent unwanted pregnancies for Pets in Tri-Cities.

Donate for a dog or cat to be altered at your expense. Volunteer to be a Foster Mom or Dad for an area pet with no home.

There are hundreds of pets that need your help. Contact Pet Over Population Prevention today and ask how you can help.

While there are weekly adoption events and low-cost Spay & Neuter services available to those who contact POPP, this event is offering an affordable price for all pets in the area that need the service.

