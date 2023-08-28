Two Semi Trucks Plow off I-84 into Columbia River [PHOTOS]
I-84 has reopened after crews plucked two semi-trucks from the Columbia River near Biggs. According to the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, The trucks left the highway and crashed into the river within a few hours of each other.
Recovery crews spent most of the early part of Monday retrieving the massive vehicles, which appeared to have minimal damage.
The cause of the crashes is still being investigated but OSP reports the first truck likely struck an abandoned vehicle just before 9:00 p.m. and the driver lost control. Ironically, a second semi-truck went into the river in the same spot just after midnight, this time OSP reports possible driver fatigue.
Both drivers were able to exit their vehicles and swim to safety.
