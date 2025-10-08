Everyone is invited to Pasco City Spooky Hall for trick-or-treating on Halloween. On Friday, October 31st, from 3 pm to 5 pm, you're invited to join in all the fun at Spooky Hall.

A Safe and Welcoming Space for All Families to Experience on Halloween

Spooky Hall offers a safe environment where children can enjoy Halloween in a family-friendly atmosphere. The fun starts at the entrance on Sylvester Street and 3rd Avenue, where you'll receive a map guiding you through City Hall’s transformed halls. Our staff and volunteers are ready to welcome everyone with open arms—and lots of candy!

Pasco City Hall comes alive with festive Halloween decorations, trick-or-treat stations, and lots of surprises for all ages.

Everyone is Encouraged to Show Up in Their Best Costumes

Whatever you choose, maybe it's a brave superhero, a magical princess, a spooky villain, whatever the costume, all forms of creativity are encouraged and most welcome at Spooky Hall.

Make Plans Now to Attend Pasco City Spooky Hall on Halloween - Event Details:

• Date: Friday, October 31

• Time: 3 pm to 5 pm

• Location: Pasco City Hall - Sylvester Street and 3rd Avenue in Pasco

