Discover the Ultimate Outdoor Camping Experience in Washington State

Where is the best camping spot in all of Washington State?

Now, there's a topic for discussion. The last time I camped in a tent, was at the Gorge for a concert. The air mattress I slept on had a slow leak. It was brutal waking up the next morning. No matter how you camp, with a tent, a camper, in your car, it doesn't really matter. Isn't it about the experience?

Bumping Lake Campground can provide you quite a fun experience.

Youtube-Canva Youtube-Canva loading...

Bumping Lake Campground sits just off the forested shore of Bumping Lake in the Cascade Mountains east of Mount Rainier National Park, about 45 miles northwest of Naches, Washington. Fantastic peaks, high-country lakes and old-growth forests provide visitors with unique and surprising landscapes, making the campground an ideal setting for both individual and family camping excursions.

The campground has an upper and lower section with sites for tent and RV camping. Each site has a table and campfire ring with grill. Vault toilets and drinking water are provided, but there aren't any hookups.

Get our free mobile app

The lake was created by glaciers and is maintained by snowmelt. Surrounded by rugged mountain terrain and forests, the area sees its share of wildlife. Bumping Lake Recreation area is a prime location for hiking, mountainbiking, boating, and fishing. There's a boat ramp located in the lower section of the campground.

In addition, campers might enjoy a trip to nearby Mount Rainier National Park.

Canva Canva loading...

Now, I need to decide which week will be the best for Bumping Lake this summer!

Top 10-Tri-Cities Campgrounds 10 Best Campgrounds in the Tri-Cities Gallery Credit: Patti Banner

LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park St﻿acker lists the must-do activities at every national park ranked by the annual number of visitors. Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood