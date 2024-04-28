Tri-Cities Jenny&#8217;s Hope Super Pet Adoption Event a Success

Tri-Cities Jenny’s Hope Super Pet Adoption Event a Success

Patti Banner-Jenny's Hope

Jenny's Hope Super Pet Adoption Event was a huge success on Saturday!

It was phenomenal! More than 40 same day adoptions of cats and dogs were taken care of. These friends are going to their forever homes. Now, they're family.

More than 20 shelters and rescues were present and you could microchip any of your pets at the event, which takes place every year, the last Saturday in April.

All of those wonderful shelters and rescues participating include:

Silver Cloud Special Cat Services
Pronto Puppy Rescue
Mary's Meow Rescue
Tri-City Animal Shelter
Lost & Found Pets of Grant County
The Ridge Dogs
TC TNR
Tumbleweed Cat Rescue
Adams County Pet Rescue
Tri-City Kitty Rescue
Grant County Animal Outreach
The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society
No Nuts Club
The Pit Bull Pen Rescue
Mikey's Chance
Hearthfire Animal Rescue Team (HART)
Hope 4 Huskies
Forgotten Dogs Rescue
Pet Over Population Prevention (POPP)
Hands N Paws
Benton City Animal Control
West Richland Animal Control

A very special thanks goes out to the vendors who kept us well fed and hydrated:

Jenny's Snack Shack
Family Resource Center of Tri-Cities
Lucky Puppy Grooming
Tri-City Credit Union TCCU
Puppy Hut Salon and Spa Mobile Grooming
Pet Supplies Plus
BnB Pet Retreat

We hope everyone was able connect with organizations to learn more about volunteering opportunities, foster programs, fundraising events, and more! To everyone who adopted a forever pet to your home...we thank you! And we can't wait to see you next year!

Check out some of what happened!

Jenny's Hope 13th Annual Super Pet Adoption Event

Jenny's Hope13th Annual Super Pet Adoption Event took place on April 27th at Columbia Park in Kennewick. Multiple animal shelters and rescues come together to get adoptable dogs, cats, and other animals into their forever homes.

Gallery Credit: Jenny's Hope

Categories: Events, Tri-Cities News

