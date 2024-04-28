Tri-Cities Jenny’s Hope Super Pet Adoption Event a Success

Jenny's Hope Super Pet Adoption Event was a huge success on Saturday!

It was phenomenal! More than 40 same day adoptions of cats and dogs were taken care of. These friends are going to their forever homes. Now, they're family.

More than 20 shelters and rescues were present and you could microchip any of your pets at the event, which takes place every year, the last Saturday in April.

All of those wonderful shelters and rescues participating include:

Silver Cloud Special Cat Services

Pronto Puppy Rescue

Mary's Meow Rescue

Tri-City Animal Shelter

Lost & Found Pets of Grant County

The Ridge Dogs

TC TNR

Tumbleweed Cat Rescue

Adams County Pet Rescue

Tri-City Kitty Rescue

Grant County Animal Outreach

The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society

No Nuts Club

The Pit Bull Pen Rescue

Mikey's Chance

Hearthfire Animal Rescue Team (HART)

Hope 4 Huskies

Forgotten Dogs Rescue

Pet Over Population Prevention (POPP)

Hands N Paws

Benton City Animal Control

West Richland Animal Control

A very special thanks goes out to the vendors who kept us well fed and hydrated:

Jenny's Snack Shack

Family Resource Center of Tri-Cities

Lucky Puppy Grooming

Tri-City Credit Union TCCU

Puppy Hut Salon and Spa Mobile Grooming

Pet Supplies Plus

BnB Pet Retreat

We hope everyone was able connect with organizations to learn more about volunteering opportunities, foster programs, fundraising events, and more! To everyone who adopted a forever pet to your home...we thank you! And we can't wait to see you next year!

Check out some of what happened!

Jenny's Hope 13th Annual Super Pet Adoption Event Jenny's Hope13th Annual Super Pet Adoption Event took place on April 27th at Columbia Park in Kennewick. Multiple animal shelters and rescues come together to get adoptable dogs, cats, and other animals into their forever homes. Gallery Credit: Jenny's Hope

