Three Rivers Convention Center via Facebook Three Rivers Convention Center via Facebook

It's an exciting time in Kennewick, as the Three Rivers Convention Center is upgrading its facility. The expansion will bring more opportunities for more events.

Bigger Shows, Expanded Spaces, and New Experiences on the Horizon

A new chapter is coming to the Three Rivers Convention Center. Get ready for bigger shows, expanded spaces, and new experiences.

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Three Rivers Convention Center Expansion Project Progress

Three Rivers Convention Center via Facebook Three Rivers Convention Center via Facebook

From a new HVAC system to new carpets, lighting, and more, every detail is being addressed. The Three Rivers Convention Center has added flexible indoor and outdoor event-friendly spaces designed to improve flow between venues, creating more opportunities for people to connect.

New Lighting Throughout the Facility Brightens the Property

Three Rivers Convention Center via Facebook Three Rivers Convention Center via Facebook

As each day passes, the expansion project looks amazing, and the Three Rivers Convention Center staff can't wait to reveal the final result. The upgraded facility will open in December.

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