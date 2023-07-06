The View is Worth the Price: Oregon’s Lighthouse Home is Up for Grabs

Perched on a cliff overlooking the mighty Pacific Ocean is the Nestucca Sea Ranch and its 365-degree view is worth every penny - it will latterly make your eyes bleed from the beauty.

The luxury estate has a Cape Cod feel with a Pacific Coast design. Everything about it is top-level with attention to detail visible throughout every inch of the massive 7,442 square-foot home which is built around a 46 feet high lighthouse. It all comes with 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a huge 5-car garage, a guest house, boat storage, hiking trails, streams, and of course access to one of America’s most beautiful coastlines.

The estate sits on 26 beautiful acres and is located between Pacific City and Lincoln City in Cloverdale, Oregon – away from the touristy traffic. It’s currently for sale for 10 million dollars and listed by Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty. Keep scrolling and take a tour of this breathtaking beauty on Oregon’s coastline.

SEE INSIDE: Oregon's Nestucca Sea Ranch with it's Own Lighthouse Everything about this estate is top-notch with attention to detail visible throughout every inch of the massive 7,442 square-foot home - all built around a 46 feet high lighthouse.