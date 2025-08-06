It was just a couple of weeks ago that I got quite a surprise. As I was leaving my local gym in Richland, I saw a sign for Spirit Halloween. This is at 1717 George Washington Way (the former Office Depot).

Patti Banner Patti Banner loading...

On my way home from work today, I made a sure to stop at one of the Spirit Halloween locations in Kennewick. There are two. One is at 7411 West Canal Drive, in the former Tuesday Morning store.

Patti Banner Patti Banner loading...

While the one I stopped by is near the Columbia Center Mall, across from Dick's Sporting Goods, in the old Toys R Us building (821 North Columbia Center Boulevard). As luck would have it, the store manager was there. I had questions.

When Will the Spirit Halloween Stores Open?

Patti Banner Patti Banner loading...

Bridgit Sabri replied, "This Spirit Halloween will be open this Friday. I'll be the first store opening in Tri-Cities. Hours will be 11 am to 7 pm." Sabri predicts this year's hot selling costumes and merchandise themes to be 'Deadpool, Squid Game, and How to Train Your Dragon.'

READ MORE: Richland's New Costco Is Set to Open THIS Friday!

Canva Canva loading...

Sabri continued, "There are a lot of new, exciting things at Spirit Halloween this year. If you're a Halloween enthusiast, our décor is amazing. We've also got a lot of really cool home decor, snuggies, blankets, and hooded blankets.

Canva Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

With 3 Tri-Cities locations, and 1 in Hermiston, there are also Spirit Halloween stores in Union Gap, Moses Lake, and Wenatchee. To find a store near you, go here.

LOOK: 13 Things That Will Make You Nostalgic for Halloween in the '80s 1980s-era Halloween had its own vibe, from the waxy candy bags to the widespread fear of razor blades in apples. Think you can handle the nostalgia? Keep scrolling if you dare! Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Classic Halloween costumes from 1865 to today Stacker scoured the archives to find 50 photos of Halloween costumes from 1865 to today. Gallery Credit: Stacker