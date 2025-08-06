Check Out Spirit Halloween Stores Near You in WA
It was just a couple of weeks ago that I got quite a surprise. As I was leaving my local gym in Richland, I saw a sign for Spirit Halloween. This is at 1717 George Washington Way (the former Office Depot).
On my way home from work today, I made a sure to stop at one of the Spirit Halloween locations in Kennewick. There are two. One is at 7411 West Canal Drive, in the former Tuesday Morning store.
While the one I stopped by is near the Columbia Center Mall, across from Dick's Sporting Goods, in the old Toys R Us building (821 North Columbia Center Boulevard). As luck would have it, the store manager was there. I had questions.
When Will the Spirit Halloween Stores Open?
Bridgit Sabri replied, "This Spirit Halloween will be open this Friday. I'll be the first store opening in Tri-Cities. Hours will be 11 am to 7 pm." Sabri predicts this year's hot selling costumes and merchandise themes to be 'Deadpool, Squid Game, and How to Train Your Dragon.'
Sabri continued, "There are a lot of new, exciting things at Spirit Halloween this year. If you're a Halloween enthusiast, our décor is amazing. We've also got a lot of really cool home decor, snuggies, blankets, and hooded blankets.
With 3 Tri-Cities locations, and 1 in Hermiston, there are also Spirit Halloween stores in Union Gap, Moses Lake, and Wenatchee. To find a store near you, go here.
