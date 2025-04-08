WA bill to cap rent increases passes out of Senate Ways & Means Committee

(The Center Square) – Controversial legislation to cap rental increases cleared another hurdle Monday in the Washington State Legislature, moving out of executive session in the Senate Ways & Means Committee with a do-pass recommendation.

Engrossed House Bill 1217 would limit annual rent increases to 7% for apartment renters and 5% for mobile manufactured home renters.

Supporters of the bill argue tenants need more protection from skyrocketing rents. Opponents argue rent control is not the solution to Washington's housing shortage and will only worsen the problem by discouraging new development.

EHB 1217 passed the House of Representatives on March 10 and is now before the Senate for consideration.

At Thursday’s public hearing before the same committee, Longview Mayor Spencer Boudreau spoke out against the legislation

“I personally now know of over one thousand rental units in Longview that will be sold … if this passes,” he said. “That is one-eighth of the market in my jurisdiction. You’re taking local control away … I urge you to kill this bill."

During Monday’s executive session, ahead of the vote out of committee, minority party Republicans offered several amendments, all of which were rejected by Democrats.

Among those failed amendments: allowing larger rental increases in cases where required capital improvements exceeded what a property owner could recoup in rent increases and requiring a work group of experts to study the impacts of rent caps on the housing market.

An amendment offered by a committee Democrat was also rejected.

Sen. Annette Cleveland, D-Vancouver, suggested allowing larger rent hikes with at least 120 days’ warning to tenants. She said the unknown impacts of the rent stabilization bill are too risky.

The bill now goes to the Senate Rules Committee.

The 105-day session is scheduled to end on April 27.