Okay buckle up, buttercups, because I'm about to let you in on a few of Washington's best-kept secrets- places that whisper tales of quiet beauty and charm, far from the madding crowds.

Forget the tourist traps in 2025 and set your sights on these gems.

First up, there is the town of Bickleton. I've only been there one time, but I was amazed and impressed at the rolling hills painted in hues of gold and green, a sky so vast it feels like you can touch the stars.

Check out the legendary Bickleton Grocery, it's a true step back in time. Perched in the southeast of Washington, this town boasts more bluebird houses than people. Hence the town's nickname of 'Bluebird Capital.' Breathe deep and watch the wind dance through the wheat fields, and reconnect with a slower pace.

Then there is Wiley City, nestled in the heart of Yakima Valley. Best known for its Wiley City Rodeo.

This isn't your typical bustling winner region stop. Wiley City exudes a low-key, almost forgotten charm. Fruit stands overflowing with local bounty, friendly faces at the post office, and a sense of community that wraps around you like a warm blanket. It's the perfect spot to savor the agricultural heartland of Washington without the fuss.

Finally let's talk about Stehekin. I'm not even sure how to pronounce this town. Apparently, getting to this out of the way town is half of the adventure of visiting. There are no roads leading directly in!

You'll need to take a ferry, a floatplane, or a good pair of hiking boots to reach this town!

David Merrick Unsplash David Merrick Unsplash loading...

Stehekin is like an isolated paradise at the northern tip of Lake Chelan. (I wonder if you can make the trip on horseback)

'Once you arrive, you're greeted by stunning mountain vistas, pristine waters, and a tranquility that's hard to find anywhere else'.

Hiking, fishing, and simply soaking in the untouched beauty are the main draws to this town. Stehekin feels like stepping into a postcard, a world away from the everyday hustle.

Trust me, these three little slices of Washington will be on my list to visit this year. Here is a Fun Fact: The Washington town of Stehekin has solar-powered city lights!

Things to do in Stehekin:

1. Rent E-Bikes

2. Stay in a log cabin

3. Eat a pastry at Stehikin Pastry Company

4. Go Hiking

