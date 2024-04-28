Heavy Snowfall in WA And OR Cascades: 6-8″ Expected

More snow is in the forecast. One more time. Another 6-8" is expected.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Sunday at 11 pm through 11am on Monday for the upper slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest and for the East slopes of the Oregon Cascades. I can't believe it. We've had pretty mild days, even broken records for high temperatures, already. Recently, one of the big stories recently, was that this summer is supposed to be one of the hottest, ever. Now, I really don't know what to believe. I do know, weather is unbelievably unpredictable everywhere.

The National Weather Service in Pendleton is forecasting snow in the Cascades.

Heavy snow at times is anticipated overnight Sunday into Monday. This will lead to a potential 6-8 inches of new snowfall in the Oregon and Washington Cascades. Most of the heavier snow will be above 3500 feet in Washington and 4000 feet in Oregon.

If you have to travel, it's wise to check conditions before leaving. For road conditions in Washington, check WSDOT. for Oregon road conditions, visit TripCheck.

• Always make sure to leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

• Carry chains in your vehicle. Follow traction tire/chain requirements.

• Drivers who fail to use or carry approved tire chains face a $500 fine.

See more about closed roads, Chinook and Cayuse passes from WSDOT:

