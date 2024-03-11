See Martina McBride at the Walla Walla Fair, Here’s How to Win

The Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days welcomes Country music sensation, Martina McBride! Don’t miss the multi-Grammy nominee, on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

Martina has sold nearly 24 million albums garnering 20 top-10 songs and multiple CMA and ACM awards during her career. From “Independence Day” to “My Valentine” Martin’s vocal range has been captivating audiences for the last 30 years.

How do I win tickets to see Martina McBride in Walla Walla?

Tickets will officially go on sale on Friday, March 29th through wallawallafairgrounds.com but you can win tickets before you can buy them this week!

Make sure you have our station mobile app downloaded and listen for your chance to call and win.