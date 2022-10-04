See Horrific Hurricane Ian Damage, Learn How Tri-Cities Can Help

Like a lot of people living in the Tri-Cities, I have a number of friends that have been hugely affected by hurricane Ian. Even though Florida is on the other side of the country from Tri-Cities, what Floridians are going through is heart breaking. It touches almost every person in our community. If you haven't seen the full scope of the damage, just scroll down immediately to witness it for yourself through a large gallery of pictures. Then scroll back up to lean how you can help.

HOW CAN YOU HELP? When I talk to my friends that live outside of Fort Meyers, they say most people need a few main things besides money donations. First, people need dust masks and large work gloves to keep people safe during clean up. Most of the flood waters have dried up leaving a lot of dirt and debris that need to be cleared. Hats to keep workers from the sun and bottled water are always good too.

WHERE CAN I DONATE? There are lots of well-known places to donate to help victims of hurricane Ian. Make sure they are a trusted organization with a long history before you give them money. Some established organizations are The Red Cross, savethechildren.org, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Global Giving Fund, the Harry Chapin Food Bank, a Fort Meyers Employee Relief Fund, and volunteerFlorida.org. If you have a friend or family member that needs to apply for FEMA assistance, click the link here to the FEMA website.