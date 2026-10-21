The next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is THIS Saturday, October 24.

Proper medication disposal helps prevent misuse and accidental poisonings. Take advantage of this free, anonymous service and safely clear out those unwanted medications.

Too Often, Unused Prescription Drugs End Up in the Wrong Hands

I don't know why, but I hang onto just about everything that's been prescribed. I guess I think I'll need it some time later. NOT! Check your medicine cabinet, and get rid of what's not being used.

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The Richland Police Department Is Participating in the National Drug Take Back Day

From 10 am to 2 pm, you can drop off unwanted, unused, or expired medications at 871 George Washington Way. It's FREE and anonymous, no questions asked.

What Is Accepted, and What Is NOT?

Prescription pills, capsules, patches, over-the-counter medications , pet medications, and vitamins are all ok to drop off. Needles, syringes, sharps, and ILLEGAL drugs are PROHIBITED.

Why You Should Dispose of Old Prescriptions

Disposing old prescriptions from home helps prevent potential harm and medication misuse. Keeping expired or unused prescriptions at home is risky. Children could find them or someone could misuse them.

How to find a Drop Off Location

To find a collection site, GO HERE, enter your zip code, or County/City/State.

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