Who doesn't love Prince? I remember vividly going to see the movie Purple Rain with my fiancé back in 1984. We were married about 8 days later! It was 'Our movie' and we went and purchased the whole Purple Rain Album on Cassette tape! Oh, the memories!

I was married to that guy for twenty-two years and grandparented our many grandkids together, and we remained lifelong friends. He has since passed away, but every time I hear a Prince song from that album, I think of him fondly.

Here are a few wild things you didn't know about Prince!

Prince was born on June 7th, 1958. The same month as Juneteenth is also celebrated this month. So the films being shown are Purple Rain (1984) and The Color Purple (40th Anniversary).

On June 19th, 1865, over 250,000 enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, received news of their emancipation, marking a significant milestone in American history. This pivotal event commemorated the birth of Black Independence Day, a celebration embraced by African Americans across the nation.

The Richland Public Library is hosting an event in honor of these two very significant dates.

The Double the Fun Film Series will take place on Sunday, June 8th, at noon. This event is for ages 18 and over.

The Color Purple starring Oprah Winfrey was Oprah’s big screen debut, and she was nominated for an Oscar for her role. The movie received 11 Oscar nominations but didn’t receive any wins. Still, it was a favorite of many.

Find out more here about this event at Richland Public Library Sunday June 8th at Noon.