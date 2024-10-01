Equestrianless Seattle: A No Horse Town  

In an attempt to cut the budget and save money, the Seattle Police Department is doing away with a 150-year-old patrol unit. As of September 30, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) will officially be discontinuing its Mounted Patrol Unit (MPU), citing resource constraints and the need to prioritize emergency response and criminal investigation.

Funding and Resource Issues:

A spokesperson for SPD called it a money pit, stating that the base cost to keep the MPU operational is $370,000 a year. The unit's continued existence in recent years was made possible through supplemental funding from donations. However, due to the SPD's loss of hundreds of officers over the past four years, resources are now being directed toward higher-priority tasks. Officers assigned to the Mounted Patrol will be reassigned elsewhere in the department.

History and Role:

The Mounted Patrol Unit, with a legacy of 150 years, has historically been used for crowd control and patrolling city parks. In recent years, it was mainly active at community events, ceremonies, and memorial services due to downsizing.

Future of the Horses:

SPD aims to ensure a compassionate transition for the horses, potentially repurposing some for community roles, such as therapy horses. Former owners of donated horses will be offered the chance to reclaim them.