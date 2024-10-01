Pasco Casino Makes List of Most Dangerous In The Country

A new study by the website Vegasinsider.com looked at over 800 casinos around the United States. It focused on the level of danger presented to customers. Vegas Insider took the sample size and listed the 100 most dangerous casinos. Washington State has seven in the Top 100, with one on the list right here in the Tri-Cities.

Google street view Google street view loading...

The Crazy Moose Casino in Pasco was deemed the second most dangerous casino in Washington based on Vegas Insider's methodology. That probably comes as a shock to most people that have been there. I've been to the Moose more times than I can count over the years for lunch and dinner.

I don't really put money on the tables so my patronage is limited to an hour or so at a time when I'm there. It's also usually during the week and during the day so I can't attest to what it's like from late Friday night into early Saturday morning. I bring that up because a big piece of the study's methodology was Google reviews from customers.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

What Supposedly Makes The Crazy Moose 'Dangerous'?

A lot of people reading I'm sure are asking the same question. The factors that worked into the ranking to create a "comprehensive review of risk" were as follows:

Dangerous Reviews Frequency: The proportion of reviews mentioning safety concerns.

Gun Ownership: The percentage of people in the state where the casino is located who own guns.

Crime Score: A rating reflecting the level of criminal activity in the surrounding area, such as theft, violent crimes, or disorderly conduct.

Casinos that had less than 100 Google reviews were not considered in the rankings.

Number two is probably going to raise some blood pressure because it doesn't differentiate between gun ownership and who is committing gun violence. Especially if the implication is the potential of gun violence occurring in the area. The majority of gun crimes that occur are committed by those illegally possessing a firearm. Gun ownership alone isn't an indicator of violence.

The website explained the Crime and Gun Ownership Data this way:

Collected state-level crime rate from crimegrade.org and gun ownership statistics from World Population Review to integrate geographical crime factors.

Here is The Data That Placed The Moose at Number Two

Vegas Insider/Canva Vegas Insider/Canva loading...

The 'Danger Score' for Pasco's only casino was 45.37, just behind the Great American Casino in Tukwila, and reasonably ahead of Shoreline's Club Hollywood Casino (which is temporarily closed at this time). Five of the seven casinos that made the top 100 are owned by Maverick Gaming. Only one, Northern Quest in Airway heights, is on tribal land.

As far as the top 100 goes, the Crazy Moose in Pasco was ranked as the 15th most dangerous casino in the United States. Insert collective jaw drop here...Vegas Insider collected their data and explained their methodology. They were upfront, as they should be. The issue I take with it is this...if someone has a burr in their arse they can write a review claiming whatever they want without it being corroborated.

Canva Canva loading...

That's not to infer that all reviews are off base but I think it is fair to say that gamblers can be some of the sorest losers when things don't go their way. I worked in casinos so I can attest. I once had a gambler threaten to shoot me over a poker hand (that was at a long since closed casino in Kennewick).

I reached out to a good friend who works at The Moose and told about this study. He immediately rattled off a bunch of other casinos that he knew to be more dangerous than the one at the corner of 20th and A St. I'm going to guess no one involved with the study spent significant time at the Moose, or in Pasco for that matter. Numbers are just that...first hand experience is a much greater driver for accuracy.