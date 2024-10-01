Woman&#8217;s Body Found in Suitcase During Encampment Sweep in Seattle

Woman’s Body Found in Suitcase During Encampment Sweep in Seattle

Getty . Canva

A woman's body was discovered inside a suitcase on Friday morning during an encampment sweep at the northbound I-5 and eastbound I-90 on-ramp in Seattle. The body was found in an advanced state of decomposition, prompting an immediate investigation led by the Washington State Patrol. 

Shooting In The Area

The sweep was initially triggered by a recent shooting in the area, raising concerns about safety. According to reports, a potential suspect had already vacated the encampment in anticipation of the sweep. The identity of the deceased woman if known has not yet been released to the public. 

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

WSDOT

Despite the tragic discovery, crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) continued clearing the encampment site. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward as they work to identify the victim and gather more details regarding the circumstances surrounding her death. 

2023 Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State

For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this 2023's nominees.

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Categories: Articles

More From 610 KONA