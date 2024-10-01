Woman’s Body Found in Suitcase During Encampment Sweep in Seattle

A woman's body was discovered inside a suitcase on Friday morning during an encampment sweep at the northbound I-5 and eastbound I-90 on-ramp in Seattle. The body was found in an advanced state of decomposition, prompting an immediate investigation led by the Washington State Patrol.

Shooting In The Area

The sweep was initially triggered by a recent shooting in the area, raising concerns about safety. According to reports, a potential suspect had already vacated the encampment in anticipation of the sweep. The identity of the deceased woman if known has not yet been released to the public.

WSDOT

Despite the tragic discovery, crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) continued clearing the encampment site. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward as they work to identify the victim and gather more details regarding the circumstances surrounding her death.