Pasco’s Coveted Riverfront Neighborhood: What Will This Gem Cost You?

Tucked away just off the edge of Court Street in West Pasco you’ll find this stunning mid-century riverfront home.

Constructed in 1967, it boasts 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a pool, a 2-car garage, a boathouse/shop, and a shared dock with a boat slip. And, it sits on a massive 1.39 acre lot.

Photo: Zillow Screenshot

Imagine waking up with a hot cup of coffee and greeting the day from the master bedroom or front deck with a view of the river. And, at the end of the day watching the sunset unwinding with a glass of wine or other beverage.

When you step inside through the beautiful wood double doors you’ll be greeted by amazing woodwork, hardwood floors, and a wall of windows with views of the river and Tri-Cities skyline from nearly every room.

Fishing and watersports are just steps away. If you enjoy walking, jogging, or cycling there’s a bike lane at the edge of the driveway which leads to Columbia Point in Richland or to Wade Park in Pasco. This once-in-a-lifetime riverfront home is listed by Lana Franklin of Encore Realty, LLC, and priced at just over $1.85 million. Keep scrolling and see this warm and welcoming home for yourself.