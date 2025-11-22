Save the Date of Saturday, December 13th for Pasco's Winterfest Celebration!

The community event officially kicks off with the Candy Cane Scavenger Hunt, which takes place December 5th through 9th.

• Follow clues posted daily at 8 am on our Facebook page (@pascoparks).

• Find the candy canes hidden throughout Pasco and scan the QR code to earn daily entries into a random prize drawing.

• This is not a race to be first. Prizes are courtesy of STCU. A grand prize will be awarded at the Pasco Winterfest Tree Lighting ceremony - must be present to win.

Read More: WA Deer Hunters: EHD Confirmed - What You Need to Know

Pasco Parks and Recreation via Facebook Pasco Parks and Recreation via Facebook loading...

This is a fun time for the entire family! Pasco's Winterfest Celebration and Tree Lighting takes place in Peanuts Park from 3 pm to 6 pm, with holiday music, kids' games and crafts, and more!

Location - Peanuts Park, 426 W Lewis St., Pasco

Time - 3 pm to 6 pm

• Heated tent with indoor vendors

• Kids zone

• Entertainment

• Santa and Mrs. Claus

• FREE movie at Fairchild Cinemas in Pasco

• Grand prize drawing for the Candy Cane Scavenger Hunt will take place prior to the tree lighting at 5 pm.

• Heritage tree lighting

Get our free mobile app

What a great way to start the holiday season with the City of Pasco! Hope to see you at Pasco's Winterfest Celebration at Peanuts Park on Saturday, December 13th!

6 Magical Winter Experiences to See in the PNW Everyone wants to experience FUN during the holidays. Here are 6 of the best family-fun experiences worth the drive. They're affordable and everyone will have a blast. Pack the essentials to stay warm. Mittens, scarves, boots, and skates (if necessary) will do the trick. Make sure the car has an ice scraper, to be safe. Happy Holidays-enjoy! Gallery Credit: Patti Banner

LOOK: These Nostalgic Decorations Will Bring Back the Magic of Christmas Past From snow-in-a-can to disco ball ornaments, childhood Christmases were pure magic—and filled with buckets of glitter. Did your favorite holiday decorations make the list? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz