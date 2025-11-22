Making Holiday Magic: Pasco Winterfest Kicks Off December 13th

Making Holiday Magic: Pasco Winterfest Kicks Off December 13th

Pasco Parks and Recreation via facebook

Save the Date of Saturday, December 13th for Pasco's Winterfest Celebration!

The community event officially kicks off with the Candy Cane Scavenger Hunt, which takes place December 5th through 9th.

• Follow clues posted daily at 8 am on our Facebook page (@pascoparks).
• Find the candy canes hidden throughout Pasco and scan the QR code to earn daily entries into a random prize drawing.
• This is not a race to be first. Prizes are courtesy of STCU. A grand prize will be awarded at the Pasco Winterfest Tree Lighting ceremony - must be present to win.

Pasco Parks and Recreation via Facebook
This is a fun time for the entire family! Pasco's Winterfest Celebration and Tree Lighting takes place in Peanuts Park from 3 pm to 6 pm, with holiday music, kids' games and crafts, and more!

Location - Peanuts Park, 426 W Lewis St., Pasco
Time - 3 pm to 6 pm

• Heated tent with indoor vendors
• Kids zone
• Entertainment
• Santa and Mrs. Claus
FREE movie at Fairchild Cinemas in Pasco
• Grand prize drawing for the Candy Cane Scavenger Hunt will take place prior to the tree lighting at 5 pm.
• Heritage tree lighting

What a great way to start the holiday season with the City of Pasco! Hope to see you at Pasco's Winterfest Celebration at Peanuts Park on Saturday, December 13th!

Filed Under: Pasco
Categories: Events, Tri-Cities News

