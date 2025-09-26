On September 8th, 21 years and 4 days after Kennewick wrestling coach and Ki-Be middle school teacher Bob Mars was murdered, the full Indeterminate Sentence Review Board (ISRB) met to decide on an early release petition filed by one of his convicted murderers.

Bob Mars/Kris Mars Facebook

It's a story we have been following since Bob's widow Kris took to social media almost four months ago telling the community that her husband's killers had petitioned for early release. That set off a chain of events that led to changes at the ISRB and a community galvanized in it's effort to make sure those responsible didn't walk free.

Through media appearances around the state, a letter writing campaign to the board, and plenty of social media presence, the ISRB heard loud and clear that Bob's death was still remembered by the Tri-Cities and Benton City communities. The ISRB held what they called "Community Concerns" meetings before they would hear from the inmate and then make their decision.

That name implied the community as a whole would have the chance to speak. That wasn't the case as only those directly impacted by the crime would be able to give testimony. The response the board received prompted them to hold a special two hour meeting for members of our community on June 23rd to speak to the board after the Mars family and others spoke to the board earlier in the day.

WA DOC Building Lacey/Google Street View

At the board's next meeting, July 14th, they voted to change the name of the Community Concerns meeting to Victim/Survivor Impact Meetings. Robert Suarez, the first of Bob Mars' killers to receive an early release hearing, was supposed to appear in front of the board the following day. Instead, Suarez (who was 16 at the time of Bob's murder) had his hearing postponed until August 27th.

To this point, Suarez had served roughly 20 of the 26 year 9 month sentence he received in March of 2005. The board would have 30 days to decide if Suarez would be released early or would remain in prison. They didn't need 30 days.

Vigil after the murder of Bob Mars/Photo Kris Mars

The ISRB Made Their Decision In Less Than Two Weeks

The full board met on September 8th to discuss Suarez's petition. The released their decision to Bob's widow Kris two days ago. Robert Suarez will not be released from prison early. The board weighed a number of factors in their decision which you can read here. The decision means Suarez cannot petition the board again for five years. That time frame is important because his next eligible request falls a few months before his sentence is set to end in 2030.

Jordan Castillo, the other person involved in Bob's murder, has an early release hearing tentatively scheduled for February of next year. The fight will begin anew to make sure both convicted killers serve their full sentences.