(The Center Square) – Triple-murder suspect Travis Decker is dead.

Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison confirmed that remains found near Leavenworth are those of Decker, following DNA analysis.

“We are glad to say those remains do come back as a positive match for Travis Decker,” Morrison told assembled media at a Thursday afternoon news conference.

Decker was accused of kidnapping and killing his daughters, 5-year-old Olivia, 8-year-old Evelyn and 9-year-old Paityn, after picking them up for an afternoon visit on May 30.

At the time the girls went missing, Decker was allowed visits every other weekend but was not allowed to keep the girls overnight due to his mental health struggles and unstable housing.

The children’s bodies were found at the Rock Island Campground in Leavenworth on June 2, resulting in a nearly four-month-long hunt for the Army veteran.