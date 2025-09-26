Gatorade is a 2-year-old neutered male Siamese mix who came to Tri-Cities Animal Services (TCAS) as a stray from Richland. From the moment you meet him, you’ll notice a couple of unique features: his adorable short tail and one back leg that ends in a little stub.

The staff is not exactly sure what happened to him before he arrived, but the amputation was completely healed before he arrived at the shelter, and it doesn’t slow him down one bit. He’s been given a clean bill of health by their vet and is ready to find his forever home!

The first time Gatorade met the staff at TCAS, he immediately flopped over on his soft bed, rolling around in pure bliss, making biscuits non-stop, and even asking for belly rubs (which, of course, were happily given).

He’s one of the sweetest, most affectionate cats you will ever meet. It truly feels like he’s beaming with gratitude...that he is so happy to be safe, warm, and loved.

Gatorade is a beautiful cat with striking blue eyes and a gentle spirit. He’s on the smaller side, weighing in at about 8 pounds, and because of his unique leg, he’ll need to remain at a healthy weight and be kept as an indoor-only cat to ensure his continued safety and comfort.

If someone out there is looking for a cuddly lap cat who will return love tenfold, Gatorade is your guy. He’s soft, snuggly, sweet as can be, and ready to be someone’s best friend. You can stop by and meet Gatorade Tuesday through Saturdays at TCAS, 1311 South 18th Avenue in Pasco, and their hours are 10am -5pm.