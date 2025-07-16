Pasco Police teamed with Washington State Patrol to stop a Kennewick car thief.

On Tuesday at about 8:50 pm, Pasco Police responded to a call from the Kennewick Police Department, informing them of a vehicle theft.

The Suspect Was Driving the Stolen Vehicle Over the Blue Bridge Into Pasco.

The owners of the vehicle were tracking the car and relaying the information to Police. As the owners located the vehicle in a parking lot, the thief quickly reversed, and struck the owner with the car. (The owner of the car was NOT injured.

Pasco Police Arrived at the Scene as the Thief Was Speeding Away.

As Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the thief refused to oblige. A pursuit was initiated. Pasco Police chased the thief east bound on Highway 12 through Burbank all the way into Touchet. That's where Washington State Patrol used spike strips. The vehicle tires were punctured in the process, slowing it down.

A Pasco Police Officer Then Performed a P.I.T. Maneuver to Stop the Car.

31-year old Jake Long from Kennewick was arrested. He was booked into Franklin County Jail for assault in the first degree, possession of a stolen vehicle, and eluding police.

