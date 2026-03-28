I can't believe it. Pasco's beloved Police Chief Ken Roske has called it a day.

After more than 39 years of dedicated service to our community, the Chief made his final radio call on Friday, March 27th. marking the end of his career entirely spent with the Pasco Police Department.

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Ken Roske Was Appointed Chief of Police In Pasco in October, 2019

Chief Roske began his career with the Pasco Police Department, taking on various roles, including K9 Handler, Traffic Officer, and Field Training Officer. Over the two decades, he has held executive positions within the department. He led the department through the state and national accreditation process, culminating in dual accreditation from the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) and the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). His innovative spirit is reflected in the development of the department’s social media program in 2015, which significantly enhanced community trust and engagement. Additionally, he serves as a technical advisor and instructor for the national “Coffee with a Cop” program.

As a reporter in Tri-Cities, I've had several opportunities to meet with the Chief. One special occasion comes to mind. The Chief made it a VERY special day for a local celebrity canine, Eddie Spaghetti, who's life was cut short, due to cancer.

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Eddie Spaghetti Was Sworn in as an Official Police K9, Known as Pasco 509

Chief Roske, thank you for your service to Pasco. I hope we get to see you around.

LOOK: The most popular dog names of 2022 in every state Hey dog lovers, check out this awesome list of the most popular dog names in 2022 for every state, and get ready for some serious cuteness overload. Gallery Credit: Amber Spencer-Knowles