This is unbelievable, and dangerous at the same time. A speeding motorist escaped Washington State Patrol traveling an extreme rate of speed.

It Happened on New Year's Eve, Just Before 11 pm.

A trooper was pulled over on the shoulder of Southbound I-5 near South 188th Street, to look for the vehicle that was seen by another trooper traveling at an extremely high-rate of speed.

The Speeding Vehicle Flew Past the Trooper With NO Headlights at 156-mph!

The vehicle disappeared quickly into the fog, and was never found.

After a series of recent crashes involving WSP cruisers, troopers are pleading with drivers to be more attentive on roadways.

Troopers are asking specifically, for motorists to slow down near emergency scenes. WSP vehicles were hit 8 times since the beginning of December.

Trooper Tara-Marysa Gluting was killed when she was struck by several vehicles at a crash scene in Tacoma.

