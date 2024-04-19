21-Year-Old Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure in Kennewick

A 21-year-old male was arrested for indecent exposure on Friday in Kennewick.

Police were made aware of an incident on April 12th where an adult male approached a vehicle in the 400 block of North Columbia Center Boulevard. It's alleged that the male exposed himself to a female inside the vehicle while asking for directions.

The same male allegedly approached another female elsewhere four days later.

On April 16th, the same male allegedly made contact with another female in a parking lot near the area of West Metaline Avenue and North Edison Street. After investigation, Officers were able to identify the male suspect as Dominic Kirk.

Detectives with the Criminal Apprehension Team found Kirk at a residence in the 500 block of North Edison Street. He was arrested for Indecent Exposure for the April 12th incident and booked into the Benton County Jail.

Anyone who may have information about these incidents is asked to call the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at kpdtips.com.

