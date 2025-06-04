If you find yourself searching for a new Pacific Northwest camping experience, you’ll want to consider Little Crater Lake Campground, located in the Mount Hood National Forest in Oregon. Little Crater Lake, which is amazingly clear and deep, is just a short walk from the campground.

When they say it's little, they mean it, as in the lake itself is less than a half-acre, and it sits at a very high elevation of 3,300 feet.

Why do they call it Little Crater Lake?

Despite its small size, it earned its name from its crystal-clear deep blue hue, much like the world-famous Crater Lake, which is massive in comparison at over 20 square miles.

What makes Little Crater Lake unique among other lakes in Oregon?

Little Crater Lake is famous for its depth of 45 feet and water so clear you can see to the bottom, making it look unreal.

The lake remains at a constant level and temperature all year round. The water comes from an underground spring, and it is very, very cold, staying steady at 34 degrees – even in the peak of summer! So, if you do decide to jump in, you’ll feel the shock of the cold instantly.

Unlike the larger Crater Lake, Little Crater Lake wasn’t formed by volcanic events. It was formed by pressure from underground water that forced its way through soft volcanic ash, creating a giant sinkhole full of water – Little Crater Lake!

For more information, directions, and camping restrictions, check out the US Forest Service website.

