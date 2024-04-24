Forecasters Predict An Unusually Long, Hot Summer Ahead for Washington
Experts are warning of a hotter-than-usual summer this year, worldwide.
In fact, the summer of 2024 could end up being one of the hottest on record. According to NOAA, the two hottest summers in the U.S. were in 2021 and in 1936. The 1936 North American heat wave was one of the most severe in the modern history of North America. Temperatures over 100° were common across the country for several days. El Niño and developing La Niña are factors in NOAA's forecast for this year.
Can you survive comfortably in Washington without air conditioning? I'm going to say, "No." When I moved into my condo in 2019, the A/C unit wasn't working. It's the first thing we addressed. I've used A/C every summer since.
When does Summer officially start?
According to the Farmer's Almanac, Summer arrives in North America with the summer solstice on Thursday, June 20th. While most experts are predicting a very hot summer for the P-N-W, the Farmer's Almanac's prediction differs.
The Farmers’ Almanac Summer Weather Forecast 2024 calls for a warm, hot, and muggy summer for most of the nation, except for the Northwest region where more seasonable summer temperatures are expected.
While there are varying predictions, one thing is certain. Summer is coming. Summer can be hot and uncomfortable. We can be aware, and we can plan ahead. Now's the time to have your HVAC units inspected to operate efficiently for what could be the hottest summer in history.
LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state
Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF