Forecasters Predict An Unusually Long, Hot Summer Ahead for Washington

Experts are warning of a hotter-than-usual summer this year, worldwide.

NOAA NOAA loading...

In fact, the summer of 2024 could end up being one of the hottest on record. According to NOAA, the two hottest summers in the U.S. were in 2021 and in 1936. The 1936 North American heat wave was one of the most severe in the modern history of North America. Temperatures over 100° were common across the country for several days. El Niño and developing La Niña are factors in NOAA's forecast for this year.

Canva Canva loading...

Can you survive comfortably in Washington without air conditioning? I'm going to say, "No." When I moved into my condo in 2019, the A/C unit wasn't working. It's the first thing we addressed. I've used A/C every summer since.

When does Summer officially start?

According to the Farmer's Almanac, Summer arrives in North America with the summer solstice on Thursday, June 20th. While most experts are predicting a very hot summer for the P-N-W, the Farmer's Almanac's prediction differs.

The Farmers’ Almanac Summer Weather Forecast 2024 calls for a warm, hot, and muggy summer for most of the nation, except for the Northwest region where more seasonable summer temperatures are expected.

Canva Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

While there are varying predictions, one thing is certain. Summer is coming. Summer can be hot and uncomfortable. We can be aware, and we can plan ahead. Now's the time to have your HVAC units inspected to operate efficiently for what could be the hottest summer in history.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S. Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF