Here’s How to Help Kids in Tri-Cities This Christmas
For the last 23 years, local businesses and radio stations in the Tri-Cities have come together to make Christmas special for local kids in need with the annual 'Christmas For Children' toy drive and event.
The goal is to fill the Ben Franklin Toy Trolley with new unwrapped toys for children age 1 month to 18 years old. Each year generous Tri-Citians make their way to a local drop-off location to make a donation and each year we celebrate with a full toy trolley! This is our 23rd year which means 23 busloads of toys and a lot of happy kids!
Make a donation today at one of these Christmas For Children sponsor locations.
*Ranch & Home in Kennewick and Pasco
*A-One Refrigeration and Heating in Pasco.
*Everstar Realty in kennewick.
*Wilco Farm Store in Pasco.
*RDO Equipment in Pasco or Kennewick.
Then join us for our donation day at Kennewick Ranch & Home on Friday, December 16th from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm. Giving makes us all feel good - Merry Christmas!