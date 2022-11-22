Here’s How to Help Kids in Tri-Cities This Christmas

For the last 23 years, local businesses and radio stations in the Tri-Cities have come together to make Christmas special for local kids in need with the annual 'Christmas For Children' toy drive and event.

attachment-TOY-TROLLEY (1) loading...

The goal is to fill the Ben Franklin Toy Trolley with new unwrapped toys for children age 1 month to 18 years old. Each year generous Tri-Citians make their way to a local drop-off location to make a donation and each year we celebrate with a full toy trolley! This is our 23rd year which means 23 busloads of toys and a lot of happy kids!

Make a donation today at one of these Christmas For Children sponsor locations.

*Ranch & Home in Kennewick and Pasco

*A-One Refrigeration and Heating in Pasco.

*Everstar Realty in kennewick.

*Wilco Farm Store in Pasco.

*RDO Equipment in Pasco or Kennewick.

Then join us for our donation day at Kennewick Ranch & Home on Friday, December 16th from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm. Giving makes us all feel good - Merry Christmas!