Everett Police are searching for the suspect responsible for stealing a city fire truck on Friday night. Police are asking anyone with information to to call the Everett Police Department TIP LINE at (425) 257-8450.

Fire Truck Stolen in Everett—Suspect at Large After Crashes

Just after 11 pm, the suspect jumped into the unattended fire engine. Medics were attending to a person having a medical emergency on the 5th floor of an apartment building near Hoyt and Hewitt Avenues.

When the responding medics returned to where the 2018 Pierce Enforcer Pumper Truck was parked, it was not to be found.

That's When the First 911 Call Reporting a Hit-and-Run Involving a Fire Truck Came in.

A witness reported the fire truck hit two parked vehicles on Hoyt Avenue. Just a minute later, more callers reported the fire truck was stopped after hitting several other parked vehicles.

Police Chief John DeRousse stated, "Losing a fire engine in such a reckless manner not only jeopardizes the safety of our first responders but also puts our community at risk. We are committed to ensuring the safety of our residents, and any information that helps us resolve this incident is crucial. It is imperative that we hold the suspect accountable for their actions, and we will work diligently to bring them to justice."

No one was injured in any of the serious crashes. The driver also ruined landscaped yards and lawns along the way.

The fire engine was seriously damaged from all the crashes and was impounded as evidence. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Everett Police Department.

