State Route 97 Reopens After Fatal Crash South of Toppenish

SR 97 has reopened after a fatal crash Thursday afternoon.

Both directions were closed for several hours after the pickup truck vs. garbage truck crash at the intersection of State Route 97 and Larue Road.

According to Washington State Patrol, 88-year old Juan Romero of Sunnyside was traveling eastbound on Larue Road around noon when he failed to yield to the oncoming garbage truck. Romero was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Next of kin was notified.

The garbage truck driver was not injured.

The closure was near milepost 61, south of Toppenish. A detour was put in place.

