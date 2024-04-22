National Prescription Drug Take Back Day: Important Locations for Proper Disposal

The 26th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is THIS Saturday, April 27th.

Many Police Departments nationwide will be participating in the event. If you haven't used prescription medications in your medicine cabinet, this is the perfect opportunity for you to drop them off.

Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands. That's dangerous and often tragic. That's why it was great to see thousands of folks from across the country clean out their medicine cabinets and turn in - safely and anonymously - a record amount of prescription drugs.

OpenStreetMap-Kennewick Police Department-Facebook OpenStreetMap-Kennewick Police Department-Facebook loading...

All 3 Tri-Cities Police Departments will be participating. The Kennewick Police Department at 211 West 6th Avenue will be accepting expired or unused prescriptions and medications from 10 am till 2 pm.

Pasco Police Department Pasco Police Department loading...

The Pasco Police Department is also taking part in the DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. You can drop off expired, unused prescription medications at Walmart in Pasco (4820 N Road 68) from 10 am till 2pm.

Canva Canva loading...

Richland Police Department Richland Police Department loading...

And the Richland Police Department will also be accepting unused prescription medications at 871 George Washington Way from 10 am till 2 pm.

* NOTE* Before dropping off medications, please make sure of the following:

• They'll only be accepting tablets, capsules, patches, and other SOLID forms of prescription drugs.

• NO syringes, sharps, or illicit drugs will be accepted.

• As for liquid products, like cough syrup, PLEASE make sure they're tightly sealed in the original container.

