Prices have gone up on everything. Prices have increased on gas, food, home prices, and that's not all. Everyday costs of living are on the rise. According to a recent Washington Roundtable report,

Washington State Is the 5th Most Expensive State in the United States

The costy of living in Washington has increased much faster than any other state. Prices have risen more than twice as fast as California, which is nation's MOST EXPENSIVE state, followed by Washington D.C., New Jersey, and Hawaii.

BEA, 2024 Per Capita Personal Consumption Expenditures: BLS CPI Inflation Calculator via waroundtable.com BEA, 2024 Per Capita Personal Consumption Expenditures: BLS CPI Inflation Calculator via waroundtable.com loading...

From housing and utilities to food and transportation, rising costs are reshaping household budgets, and narrowing every day decisions about where and how people live, work, and plan for the future.

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No state income tax doesn't mean cheap. We pay higher sales taxes, property taxes, and fees in general are higher in Washington.

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• Prices in Washington are about 7-8% above the national average

• Home Prices and rents are among the highest in the nation

“It’s getting harder to make the math work here, and we have to understand what’s driving these cost pressures,” said Rachel Smith, President of the Washington Roundtable. “No one sector can solve this challenge alone. After all, government doesn’t set the price of your refrigerator repair or your dinner out, and businesses don’t set tax or regulatory policy—but those decisions are deeply connected, and the rising costs of regulations and tax policy are showing up at kitchen tables across the state.”

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While costs are rising quickly, we're feeling it most in what we're paying for housing and our daily expenses. Personally, I make my own coffee these days, and spend less.

25 richest families in America To find out which clans hold the most wealth, Stacker compiled a list of the 25 richest families in America using 2020 data from Forbes Gallery Credit: Taylor Johnson