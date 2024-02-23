The most northwestern point of the United States is one of the utmost majestic and beautiful spots on Earth, and it’s located in Washington State.

Canva/Getty Canva/Getty loading...

Cape Flattery’s rugged coastline is breathtaking, that’s why so many outdoor enthusiasts from around the northwest and the world make the trip to the tip of Washington each year.

Get our free mobile app

As you make your way through the Cape Flattery trail, you’ll be engulfed by a green coastal forest with towering trees and clean fresh air coming off the Pacific Ocean. You’ll be teased with wonder as you get closer to the northwestern edge of America.

Canva/Getty Canva/Getty loading...

The trail is only about 1 mile out and back and worth every step. You’ll have several vantage points to see the grandeur of Mother Nature’s artwork along the wooden boardwalks. From sea stacks rising from the ocean to the inviting but treacherous water below, and an abundance of sea life – you’ll be caught up with taking photos immediately. There are four observation decks.

Canva/Getty Canva/Getty loading...

Tatoosh Island sits just off the coastline and is home to the historic Cape Flattery Lighthouse which has guided ships through the dangerous waters for decades.

Canva/Getty Canva/Getty loading...

Cape Flattery is located on the Makah Reservation and holds deep cultural meaning for the Makah tribe, who have called the area home for thousands of years. To them, Cape Flattery is sacred and preservation is a priority.

Canva/Getty Canva/Getty loading...

In a world where untouched wilderness is rare, Cape Flattery is a must-see. If you plan to visit, you’ll need a permit. These can be purchased online or in town.

Canva/Getty Canva/Getty loading...

The trail is dog-friendly, and there are restrooms at the trailhead. There is no mobile service at Cape Flattery.