There is something about the smell of a bookstore that makes me crave browsing old paperbacks or new novels.

Having a great book to read is like carrying a secret best friend in your pocket. I love the books that you can get so wrapped up in that you want to read every chance you get.

A plethora of adventures is just waiting to be discovered.

.Nowadays, everything is digital, it seems, and most people no longer read; they listen to audio books. That's just not the same.

There is something so comforting about carrying a good old-fashioned book with pages around with you for whenever you get a few spare minute to get lost in an amazing adventure or some drama or thriller that has you on the edge of your seat!.

Long waits at the airport are no longer a problem when you have a good book to read. Or waiting at a Doctor or Dental office. No problem. A favorite novel is like a constant friend, unconditional and always present.

But where are all those friends waiting to be cherished?

Local Libraries are always a good source, particularly if you don't want to buy a book.

But there are some wonderful bookstores in the Tri-Cities area filled with all kinds of books just waiting to be picked up.

Yelp has a list of the Top 10 Best Bookstores in the area

Stores that made the list are as follows:

1. Adventures Underground- Richland, WA

2 . Earthlight Books- Walla Walla, WA.

3. Barnes & Noble-Kennewick, WA

4. Book & Game Co. Walla Walla, WA

5. Blessed on First: Kennewick, WA

