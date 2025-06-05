Benton County Alert: New Lawsuit Scam Targeting Locals

Benton County Sheriff's Office-Facebook Benton County Sheriff's Office-Facebook loading...

The Benton County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of the latest scam circulating in the area.

The Scammers Are Calling Residents Posing as Local Law Enforcement Officers.

The scammers claim you, the resident is involved in some sort of legal trouble or litigation. They will pressure you to give them your personal information or make payments to settle the litigation case against you. Don't fall for it.

**IMPORTANT REMINDER**

Law enforcement will never call you to demand money or personal information over the phone.

What to Do If You Receive a Scam Call

• If you find yourself a target of one of these scam calls, do NOT share any personal information or finanacial information.

• HANG UP IMMEDIATELY

• Block the number to prevent further calls.

• Call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 to report the scam call.

• You can also report the call at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

