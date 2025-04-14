Anxious Minds, Weary Bodies: The Hidden Cost of Over-Worrying

Worrying is like rocking in a rocking chair—it gives you something to do but gets you nowhere.

I often hear from my friends that they stay up worrying about things out of their control.

It's easy to become consumed with things that don't go the way we'd like in life. Not to mention life's general challenges. It's not easy for anyone.

And worry plagues many!

Studies show Americans spend 1.5 to 3 hours daily fretting, often about things that never happen ( American Psychological Association, 2020). ).

As a Washington gal who’s battled her own “worry wagon,” I’ve seen how it drains joy—and health.

Somehow, I've managed to get off that worry wagon. But, it's taken me years! I've made it a life's goal and lesson to let go of the 'attachment' to an outcome! This keeps me from stressing about how to 'make something happen' or feel the pressure of anything really.

I try to envision and plan for the best possible outcome of any situation. And if it turns out differently than I'd hoped. I just take a deep breath and let it go. I figure it just wasn't meant to be that way.

For whatever reason, that has worked for me.

Psychologically, chronic worry triggers stress hormones like cortisol, keeping us in fight-or-flight mode.

Mayo Clinic, 2022). Physically, it’s linked to headaches, heart disease, and even weakened immunity. Yikes! Over time, this can lead to anxiety disorders or depression ()., it’s linked to headaches, heart disease, and even weakened immunity. Yikes!

But here’s the good news: we can rewire our brains. Research highlights three game-changers:

Mindfulness: Just 10 minutes of daily meditation reduces worry by 39% (Harvard Health, 2021). : Just 10 minutes of daily meditation reduces worry by 39% (). Gratitude journaling: Listing 3 positive things each day shifts focus from fear to joy. Nature therapy: Walking in our lush PNW forests lowers stress hormones (University of Washington, 2019). : Walking in our lush PNW forests lowers stress hormones ().

My mantra? “Worry is a down payment on a problem you may never have.” Let’s swap spiraling for savoring—our minds and bodies will thank us.

