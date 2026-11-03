Amazon has confirmed it purchased 1,000 acres within the City of West Richland. They're hoping to develop the land in the Lewis and Clark Ranch area, considering a three-building data center.

The Development Could Include Several Buildings and Multiple Jobs

While the tech giant has not submitted any develpment applications just yet, Amazon says the project may have as many as 21 buildings and provide more than 1,000 jobs.

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West Richland City Council Will Discuss the Proposed Amazon Data Center

The West Richland City Council will consider development recommendations at its City Council Meeting on Tuesday, November 3. This will allow city officials to review the impacts of the proposed data center development, and allow for public opinions to be heard, as well as establish temporary regulations for the data center development. The meeting is at 6 pm at 3100 Belmont Boulevard in West Richland.

West Richland City Staff Is Recommending Approval of the Proposal

In the proposed ordinance, data centers would be allowed in the Mixed-Use/Light Industrial zoning district. The interim regulations would be in effect for six months, allowing for city staff, the Planning Commission and the City Council time to review and propose permanent regulations.

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There's a Facebook group, Tri-Cities Data Center Watch, opposing the Amazon data center development. The group encourages concerned citizens to show up at tonight's meeting.

Do You Remember These 50 Major Tri-Cities Events? Tri-Cities has been part of some amazing history. I wasn't born in the early part of the 20th Century but it would've been cool to have been in the Tri-Cities at the start of the 1900s just to see how things have progressed and grown. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals