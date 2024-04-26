Othello Police Arrest and Identify 15 In Sex Trafficking Bust

Othello Police Arrest and Identify 15 In Sex Trafficking Bust

Canva

Othello Police have arrested 15 alleged sex buyers.

An investigation spanning several weeks to focus on reducing the demand for commercial sex in the area resulted in the arrests.

Othello Police Department-Facebook
loading...

The Othello Police Department's stance is that, "if no one purchased commercial sex, then sex trafficking would not exist." Human sex trafficking is common and in plain sight. During the investigation, Police say the suspects ran from them, assaulted them, and promoted prostitution. The charges include:

• Patronizing a Prostitute (RCW 9A.88.110)
• Promoting Prostitution 2nd Degree (RCW 9A.88.080)
• Resisting Arrest (RCW 9A.76.040)
• Forgery (9A.60.020)
• Domestic Violence No-Contact Order Violation (RCW 7.105.450)

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

The Washington State Department of Corrections and the Warden Police Department assisted in the several weeks long operation.

saiyood
loading...

The Othello Police Department released the identities of those arrested. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

• Omar Ruiz (25) of Moses Lake, WA
• Patrick Baker (44) of Federal Way, WA
• Manuel Torres-Adame (41) of Othello, WA
• Hilario Moreno (40) of Kennewick, WA
• Kobe Mcelmurry (24) of Moses Lake, WA
• Calixtio Agudo-Hernandez (39) of Mattawa, WA
• Elias Gomez-Velasco (28) of Mattawa, WA
• Darin Ross (44) of Othello, WA
• Natasha Attaway (44) of Ellensburg, WA
• Jaime Sanabria-Mendivelso (37) of Moses Lake, WA
• Victor Lystedt (57) of Maple Valley, WA
• Jayme Brashears (51) of Electric City, WA
• Gilbert Reyes (32) of Warden, WA
• Rolando Gonzalez-Chavez (33) of Soap Lake, WA
• Chad Larson (51) of Kennewick, WA

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them

Using data from the BBB Scam Tracker Annual Risk Report, Stacker identified the most common and costly types of scams in 2022.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?

Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

Gallery Credit: Isabel Sepulveda

Categories: Tri-Cities News, Featured

More From 610 KONA