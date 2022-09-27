1 Killed In Tri-Cities After Cars Collide with Semi Truck on 395

(9/26/22 8:30pm) Washington State Patrol is investigating a 3-vehicle crash on US-395 that has left one dead this evening in Tri-Cities Washington.

Washington State Patrol reports that 2 cars collided just past the Blue Bridge heading south on 395. The collision was small and would have led to just minor injuries alone. Before both cars could pull off the road, one was struck from behind by a semi. The driver of that car was killed according to news reports.

The victim has not been identified nor has the make and model of the cars involved out of respect until the families are contacted. The southbound 395 lanes have been closed to one lane and was expected to affect traffic for hours. Northbound traffic is not affected. More details will be posted as they are released.

