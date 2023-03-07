Pasco Police Release More Details Into Teen Shooting
(Pasco, WA) -- The Pasco Police Department has released new details into the shooting of a 14-year-old boy Monday night. At a press conference, the department says the shooting went down just before 6:30pm off 22nd Ave and Henry Streets in Central Pasco. The actual gunfire occurred near an apartment complex. The victim, after being shot, was able to stagger a block away to Rite Aid drug store located near 20th Ave and Court Street, enter the store and ask for him. First Aid was rendered by witnesses and bystanders, something which police say may very well have saved the boy's life.
Police also thanked Pasco Fire Department, West Richland Police Department, Kennewick Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, and the Benton County Sheriff's Office for responding to help.
Police are asking that if you have any information, call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 reference PPD case 23-11531.