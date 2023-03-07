Top Cold Cereals in Washington State

March 7th is National Cold Cereal Day!

Cold cereal may be one of the greatest culinary inventions known to man. It is one of the only foods that can suffice for any meal of the day. Breakfast, of course, but we all know that cold cereal makes a great lunch, dinner, snack and dessert.

It's also a food that appeals equally to all age groups. Everyone from little kids, to teens, to adults and even the elderly all love cold cereal. And if you say that you don't you're probably a serial (or cereal, in this case) liar... and all your peers know it. They just don't tell you; speaking quietly about your lies when your back is turned.

Cold cereal was first invented in in the early 1900s in Battle Creek, Michigan by Will Keith Kellogg and his physician brother John Harvey Kellogg. The latter was trying to find a nutritious food regimen for his patients at the Western Health Reform Institute, an Adventist venture founded ten years earlier in Battle Creek to provide natural medical remedies. Though only housing 20 patients when he took over the institute, he changed the name to the Battle Creek Sanitarium and set about to transform the institute into the most famous health retreat of its time. By the turn of the century the Battle Creek Sanitarium had grown to 700 beds.

The San, as it became to be called, treated over 200,000 patients, including Henry Ford, John Rockefeller, Harvey Firestone, and J.C. Penny.

Fast forward to current day, and cold cereal is eaten across the world, though nowhere like in America. In fact, the breakfast cereal market recorded a yearly revenue of $21.3 billion in the US alone. That leads us to the most popular brands in the state of Washington.

According to USBettingReport.com, who analyzed all Google searches for America's most well-known cereals over the last 12 months, these Washington's favorite brands:

1 Lucky Charms 182,160 2 Rice Krispies 179,760 3 Cheerios 140,760 4 Cinnamon Toast Crunch 113,280 5 Fruity Pebbles 106,920 6 Wheaties 89,760 7 Corn Flakes 86,640 8 Special K 77,640 9 Frosted Flakes 75,360 10 Raisin Bran 73,560

There ya go. Cheers to your Cheerios!