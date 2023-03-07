I love Washington. Yes, I’ve never lived anywhere else, but I have traveled around the world. Every place has its strengths and its weaknesses. I prefer Washington for many reasons. First, all my stuff is here. Next would be the community and people who make it up. Sure there are some bad apples, but you’re going to get those every batch. Last, would be the weather. We get all four seasons here, sometimes all in the same day.

When the U.S. News and World Report crafted their 2022-23 Best Places to live in the United States, I was kind of bummed that more cities in Washington did not make the list. To be honest, I’m surprised one in particular WAS on the list.

U.S. News looked at the most populated metro areas, and ranked the top 150 for the best places to live. It was averaged by value, job market, and quality of life among other factors that went into the ranking system.

2 Washington Cities Crack The Top 150 Best Places To Live!

Spokane, Washington was lucky to crack the top 100, coming in at #98 in the best places to live. When you think of all the cities in the United States, making the top 100 is quite the feat. “Near Nature, Near Perfect” the Spokane motto.



Seattle, Washington comes in at #36. This was the city I was a little surprised, mainly because of how the Annual Average Cost of Living Index ranked Seattle at #8 most expensive place to live in the United States (out of 265 urban areas). I guess when you take both surveys into account, Seattle might just be the place to live, if you can afford it.



