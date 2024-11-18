Hot cocoa is the winter sports representative for cozy drinks. Just ask any child, and they will confirm that it is their favorite on a chilly day. And let's be honest, I'm still a kid at heart—although, okay, I do sometimes add a little coffee liqueur to mine for a more adult experience. But here’s something exciting for all the hot cocoa fans out there: it turns out this childhood favorite could also be a health hero, especially when made with pure, unsweetened cacao.

Why Hot Cocoa Deserves the Spotlight

What makes hot cocoa such a standout? It's all about the deliciousness of flavanols, which are the super antioxidants from cacao and many fruits and vegetables. They are the small things we don't notice, but they make our hearts healthier by increasing blood flow, and the arteries, and decreasing inflammation and blood pressure. Additionally, they are good for controlling blood sugar, which is great news for those who are trying to prevent diabetes or manage it.

Sweet News for Diabetes Prevention

Here’s the science:

Flavanols are your green light to go slow on the road of your body's carbohydrate absorption, thus ensuring your glucose levels don't peak dramatically.

Also, they block insulin from overstimulating and stop insulin-producing cells in your pancreas from getting their little cells injured due to overwork. They are the little men who help regulate your blood sugar!

By diminishing enemies of your heart rates, mainly cholesterol particles (which, in other words, are fats embedded in your blood), flavonoids can prevent individuals from suffering from Type II diabetes or even give them time. (if they already have a diagnosis) To borderline them.

How to Make It Work for You

Here’s the problem: The everyday hot chocolate you buy from the store is not enough. These commercial cocoa mixes are sweetened and have only an insignificant fraction of flavanols. On that account, opt for cacao without bacon or bitter dark chocolate (not more than one-third sweet) to give you all the aforementioned benefits.

Want More Flavanol-Friendly Foods?

The most appealing hot cocoa, however, is counterbalanced by several other foods that perform the same function:

Green bananas or plantains: Contains high amounts of resistant starch, which is beneficial to your gut, and regenerates sugar levels.

Fermented foods such as kimchi, sauerkraut, tempeh, and even cottage cheese are good for gut health as well as reducing inflammation.

Fiber-rich fruits and veggies, as well as whole grains such as oatmeal, whole grain bread, brown rice, and whole-wheat pasta: These colorful foods have tons of key elements and life-giving plant nutrients that are harmonized with flavonols.

Get our free mobile app

Don’t Forget the Big Picture

Hot cocoa is not a panacea (although it is not far); using it in combination with a healthy lifestyle is a smart way to obtain its maximum health benefits. It entails balancing physical activity, managing stress, and avoiding poor sleep, which are very beneficial to the heart and blood sugar levels of the person.

The Takeaway

So, the next time you decide to have a nice, warm drink, choose a cup of hot chocolate made from pure cacao. It is more than a treat—a delightful activity that helps you obtain a healthy body, and a soul warmed up.