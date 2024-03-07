How Do We Afford Groceries in Washington State?
How much do you spend in a month on groceries? In a week?
The question I honestly don't even want to even ask myself. Seems like anytime I go to the grocery store, I am anticipating a "higher than expected" bill, even with sticking to a grocery list. So, what does the average WA State resident spend on Groceries?
"The study found that Washington households are spending an average of $287.67 on groceries each week." - Source
According to HelpAdvisor, the National Weekly average is about $270.21 (Source)
What are us residents actually spending though?
We can know an average any day.
What does your household grocery budget look like?
This question was asked via Reddit:
How much do you spend on groceries per week in Washington state?
WA Reddit responded! And honestly, I didn't feel so alone in the budgeting. Here's What you said:
A comment from "Empty Nesters" -
A Family of 3 -
A Family of 5 -
Seattle Living -
Capitol Spending -
To keep costs lower, where should we be doing our spending? How do you budget?
I personally like to shop the dollar store deals, always looking for the "buy 1, get 2" deals, but sometimes just picking a store that tends to run cheapest in your area with a shopping list (that you don't waiver from) has worked best for me. Here's what reddit had to say.
Managing to Stay on Track -
Now matter how you choose to budget, find one that works for you!
For more information about WA Grocery budgets plus other states, click here.
