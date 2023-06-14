Grant County Fire Threatens 50 Structures near Soap Lake

Soap Lake fire (Grant County Fire District 13) Soap Lake fire (Grant County Fire District 13) loading...

The Grant County Sheriff's Office along with county fire agencies report the fire is under control.

Wednesday fire near Soap Lake threatens structures

The GCSO reported Tuesday afternoon a 1,000-acre fire sprang up around 6 PM north of Soap Lake. Several small farm areas were urged to evacuate, while Soap Lake itself was put on a Level 1 evacuation status, meaning get ready to leave if needed.

At least 10 fire agencies from Grant County, Soap Lake, Ephrata, and Department of Natural Resources responded to battle the blaze in the 90-degree weather and gusty winds.

Although 50 structures on the north end of town were threatened, no buildings were lost. As of just before 10 PM Tuesday evening the GCSO reports the fire was contained, and units would remain on-site during the overnight hours to ensure it did not pop up again.